BRUR teacher Mahmudul arrested in murder case

Md Mahmudul Haque, an assistant professor of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR), was arrested in the city in a murder case yesterday.

A police team picked him up from his residence in Dhap area, said Md Abdul Al Mamun Shah, officer-in-charge of Hajirhat Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case.

On August 2 last year, a man named Samej Uddin was killed during a mass protest in front of his grocery shop in Radha Krishnapur Maulavipara area, the OC cited the case statement.

The victim's wife filed a case with the police station on June 3, accusing 54 people. BRUR teacher Mahmudul Haque was listed as the last accused in the case, said the OC.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Majid Ali said Mahmudul is also an accused in another case filed with Tajhat Police Station, but declined to provide further details.

Meanwhile, a Rangpur court sent Mahmudul to jail when he was produced before it, said Shahin Alam, court inspector of Rangpur Metropolitan Court.

Following the arrest, Mahmudul's wife wrote from his Facebook account, "My husband was not involved in any such crime. He is completely innocent. This is a deliberately fabricated false case."