‘Brothers in crime’

Siblings held for extorting people in guise of IT workers

They pretended to be IT freelancers to gain trust of their victims. Then they used to hack into their Facebook and Instagram accounts and extort money from them by threatening to disclose personal information.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested two siblings -- Shamim Ahmed Joy, 23, and Mohammad Swadhin Ahmed, 18, -- over cyber fraudulence.

At a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre yesterday, CTTC Chief Md Asaduzzaman said their primary targets were expatriate Bangladeshis residing in Europe, the US, and Australia. Additionally, they would extract money by sending messages to the relatives of the expatriates through the hacked IDs, he added.

"My mother had a stroke. Urgent money needed. Send me USD 3,000," is one such message they used to send from the hacked accounts, said Asaduzzaman.

Recently, Joy extracted 10,000 Canadian dollars from a Canadian expatriate by hacking his Facebook ID. Initially, he identified some alleged weaknesses in the ID and offered to rectify them before obtaining the necessary passwords and information to hack the account.

Following the incident, the victim's father lodged a complaint with the cybercrime department of CTTC.

The CTTC then arrested the two brothers from Tengra area in Demra on Friday, following a case filed with Uttara East Police Station.

Police seized a CPU, two mobile phones, a router, and 12 SIM cards purchased with fake NIDs. Additionally, they recovered user IDs and passwords for 500 domestic and foreign Facebook accounts from their possession.

According to the official, they have fraudulently obtained approximately Tk 50 lakh so far.