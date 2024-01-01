Brick kiln worker chained, tortured to death

A brick kiln worker in Barguna's Amtali upazila was chained and allegedly tortured to death for quitting work after taking wages in advance.

Informed, police recovered the body of Anis Gazi, 50, from the brick kiln at Kalibari village around 11:00am yesterday with one of his legs still chained and injury marks on his back.

Kazi Shakhawat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Amtali Police Station, said the body was sent to Barguna General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police and locals said Anis, of Dalachara village, used to work as a labourer at the "Islam and Sons" brick kiln.

Two months ago, he took Tk 40,000 from kiln manager Salam Chowkidar as advance wage, but he stopped going to work on December 21.

Salam Chowkidar later picked up Anis from his home on Thursday night. He was then held captive at the brick kiln with chains and tortured.

"Salam and his associate Khalek tortured my husband, leading to his death. I want justice," Anis's wife Feroza Begum said.

According to locals, all kiln workers fled after this incident.

Regarding the death of the labourer, Farooq Gazi, the owner of Islam and Sons Brick Kiln, said, "I heard that a worker died due to illness."

Meanwhile, OC Shakhawat said they were yet to receive any written complaint. "Necessary action will be taken subject to investigation."