Bribery allegation: Ex-home boss faces ACC probe

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an investigation into the allegations of bribery against former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and his aides.

According to a complaint submitted to the ACC, they have been accused of taking millions of takas in bribes through a syndicate for transfers, promotions, and recruitment within various departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

ACC's Deputy Director and Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam said a five-member investigation committee was formed yesterday, led by Jahangir Alam, deputy director of the ACC, to investigate the allegations.

According to the complaint, Asaduzzaman Khan and his associates ran a syndicate that used to take bribes. After assuming responsibility of the ministry, he allegedly took bags full of money as bribes. These funds were collected from the police, the Department of Narcotics Control, and the Fire Service.

It says then Harun-ur-Rashid Biswas, additional secretary, led the syndicate. Other members of the syndicate included Joint Secretary Dhananjay Kumar Das, the minister's Assistant Personal Secretary (APS) Monir Hossain, Public Relations Officer Sharif Mahmud Apu, and Administrative Officer Molla Ibrahim Hossain.

Harun played a key role in collecting or withdrawing the money. It is alleged that the Kamal-Harun syndicate embezzled thousands of crores of taka and sent the money abroad, it added.

There are also allegations that the syndicate took bribes for appointments to key positions. A list of candidates used to be sent from the minister's office to respective departments under the home ministry after recruitment circulars, according to the allegations.