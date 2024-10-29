‘Breaching discipline’: 75 students of Ctg medical college suspended

Chattogram Medical College and Hospital authorities have suspended 75 students, including 14 intern doctors, of different academic years for being involved in "anti-disciplinary activities".

Meanwhile, 11 students who were accused of the same were let go with a warning.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the college's academic council last Sunday, and came into effect yesterday.

Of the 75, seven were suspended for two years, 15 for a year and half, 39 for a year and 14 for six months.

Brigadier General Mohammad Taslim Uddin, director of CMCH, told The Daily Star, "A 12-member investigation committee, headed by Professor Dr Hasanuzzaman, was formed a month and a half ago [after allegations against the students surfaced]. Based on the recommendations made in the committee's report, 75 students from different academic years of Chattogram Medical College, including 14 intern doctors of the hospital, have been suspended. The punishment was given as the allegations of breaching discipline were proved.

"The decision was taken last Sunday at the academic council's meeting on maintaining a fair environment on campus."

According to the suspension order, the learning environment of the college has been "severely disturbed" due to the accused students' anti-disciplinary activities, including illegally occupying dormitories and engaging in violence.