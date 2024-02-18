Boy's death at hospital: HC slams mafia syndicates in medical sector

The High Court today said the mafia syndicates are active at the medical sectors in not only Bangladesh but also across the world.

"They play games of ducks and drakes with the lives of people by supplying expired drugs and medical equipment to them for business. All concerned need to be conscious about those syndicates," the bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah said during hearing on a writ petition.

The court also set Tuesday for passing an order on the petition seeking Tk one crore in compensation and a proper probe on the death of five-year old Ayaan, who died following a circumcision procedure at United Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.

The petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyer ABM Shahjahan Akanda Masum and Shamim Ahmed, father of Ayaan on January 9.

Today, the HC bench allowed Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir to become a party as an intervener in the case as he placed around 100 reported allegations of medical negligence and attacks on the doctors and hospitals since 2008 to 2023 before the court.

Advocate Shishir Manir told the court that doctors are being attacked, sued with murder charge and sent to jail and hospitals are being vandalised.

At the same time, patients are allegedly died due to medical negligence, he said, adding that all these unexpected incidents need to be stopped.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy submitted a compliance report from Directorate General of Health Services through an affidavit saying that there are 1,027 unauthorised private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres, and blood banks across the country that are operating without a valid licence.

A total of 15,233 private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres, and blood banks have licences to run operations, he said citing the report.

Advocate Cumar Debul Dey appeared for United Medical College Hospital during the hearing.

On December 31 last year, Ayaan, a nursery student at a private school in the capital, was circumcised at United Medical College Hospital in capital's Badda.