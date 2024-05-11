Boy injured as crude bomb explodes in Nayapaltan

Crime & Justice
Sat May 11, 2024 05:18 PM
Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 05:23 PM

Photo: Collected

A teenage boy suffered splinter injuries after an abandoned crude bomb exploded in Dhaka's Nayapaltan area this afternoon.

Sanny, 16, a rag picker, suffered injuries to both of his hands and legs.

While picking rags in the Nayapaltan area, Sanny said he found a shopping bag near an automobile shop. As he reached inside to search, an explosion occurred.

He was first rushed to Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Mohammad Ali, a sub-inspector of Paltan Police Station.

Sentu Mia, inspector (investigation) of Platan Police Station, said they are investigating the incident.

