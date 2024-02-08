Boy found dead day after he goes missing

Police recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy in Aloa village under Tangail Sadar upazila yesterday, a day after he went missing.

The deceased Mohammad Rasel, was the son of Sona Miah of the village.

Family sources said Rasel went missing after he left the house on Tuesday afternoon.

Locals found his body on a dried-up bed of water body in the village the next morning and informed the matter to police.

They said there was a rope tied around his neck when his body was found.

Lokman Hossain, officer-in-charge of Tangail Sadar Police Station, said the boy's body was recovered and sent to Tangail General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

A case was being filed with the police station in this connection, he said.