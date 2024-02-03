Boy dies after saving grandma from goons

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by some locals when the victim was trying to save his grandmother from the attack of the accused in Sadar upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday.

The deceased Alauddin was the son of one Imran of Samity Para area under the ward No-1 of Cox's Bazar municipality.

Local ward councillor Aktar Kamla said local youths Fazal Karim and Mumin attacked the grandmother, who runs a tea stall in the area, when she asked them to pay for the tea.

Alauddin rushed to save his grandmother, who was being beaten by the two local goons. While he did manage to get her to safety, Alauddin ended up suffering stab wounds himself and bled to death on the spot.

Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rakibuzzaman confirmed the matter, saying that the body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Efforts were on to nab those who were involved with the killing, he added.