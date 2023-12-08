Border Killing: BSF returns body of Bangladeshi man

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) yesterday returned the body of a Bangladeshi man who they shot dead three days ago along the Kathaldangi border in Haripur upazila of Thakurgaon.

The BSF handed over the body of Jaharul Islam, 27, of the upazila's Geruadanga village, to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) during a flag meeting in the afternoon at Kathaldangi border near pillar 370/6-S, said Haripur Police Station Sub-Inspector Manik Mia.

Later, the BGB handed Jaharul's body over to the police, and in turn, the police handed it over to the victim's family members, he added.

Gedura Union Parishad Chairman Tariqul Islam said, "BSF personnel of Uttar Dinajpur in India's West Bengal opened fire on a group of people when they were trying to trespass into the Indian territory through the Kathaldangi border early Monday, leaving Jaharul and Mokhles wounded."

"The BSF took the injured Jaharul to an Indian hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Although Mokhles had escaped before BSF men arrived, his body was found in the Nagor River," he added.