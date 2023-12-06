Border Killing: BSF returns body of Bangladeshi man

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has returned the body of a Bangladeshi man who they shot dead along the Rokanpur border in Gomostapur upazila of Chapainawabganj on Saturday.

BSF handed over the body of Rajibul Islam Rajan to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) during a bipartisan flag meeting at the Rokanpur border around 10:00pm on Monday, said Lt Col Sadikur Rahman, commanding officer, BGB-16 Battalion.

"The BSF handed over Rajan's body. Police and local public representatives of both countries were present at the time," he added.

Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Gomostapur Police Station, said the body was handed over to the relatives of the victim.

Matiur Rahman, chairman of Radhanagar union, said, "When Rajibul, along with some local people, went to the bordering area around 3:00am on Saturday, the BSF members opened fire on them, leaving Rajibul dead on the spot."