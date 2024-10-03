Border guards detain 22 fleeing country since August 7: BGB chief

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has detained 22 people, who were closed to immediate past government and involved in crimes, since August 7, its Director General Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui said today.

All the detainees were handed over to the police, the BGB chief said.

He, however, said many Awami League leaders and activists managed to flee to a neighbouring country. BGB does not know how they managed to do so, he told at a press briefing.

His comments came after a reported asked him how former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, who was spotted roaming in India, managed to flee the country.

Md Shah Alam, the chief of Special Branch of police, yesterday said that the former home minister did not travel to India through legal channels.