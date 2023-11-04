Bomb recovered at Ishwardi railway junction

A bomb was recovered from rail tracks at Ishwardi railway junction early yesterday, a day after an attack on Maitree Express.

A bomb disposal unit of Rapid Action Battalion later disposed of the explosives at noon. Meanwhile, security measures have been beefed up to ensure railway safety.

Confirming the matter, Harunuzzaman Romel, officer-in-charge of Ishwardi GRP Police Station, said the explosive was found wrapped in red cover on the rail tracks near the junction. The matter has been informed to the higher authority.

On information, Rab's bomb disposal unit went to the spot and recovered bomb from the rail line, said Md Golam Faruk, senior assistant superintendent of police and also company commander of Rab-12, Pabna camp. According to the bomb disposal unit, the recovered bomb was highly explosive, the Rab officer said in a press release.

Pakshey divisional railway manager Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad said law enforcers are investigating the incident. There was no disruption in train movement.