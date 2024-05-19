Bomb-like object found at Gazipur's Kapasia land office

A bomb-like object was found inside Rayed Union Land Office in Gazipur's Kapasia upazila today.

According to sources at the land office, employees found the object wrapped in a paper bag around 9:30am, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

"It seems like the bag was dropped inside the office through an opening between the walls and the tin-shed ceiling of the building. The object weighs about 2kg," said Abu Bakar Mia, officer-in-charge of Kapasia Police Station.

Local police cordoned off the area, he added.

Visiting the spot, Kapasia Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rifat Noor Mousumi said, "I don't know if it's a bomb. A bomb disposal unit is on its way here. We can provide further information after they arrive and investigate the object."