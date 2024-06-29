Bogura Jailbreak: Deputy jailer, chief prison guard suspended

A deputy jailer and the chief prison guard of Bogura District Jail have been suspended from their posts over negligence in duty following the jailbreak of four death row convicts early Wednesday.

Md Hosenuzzaman, deputy jailer, and Farid Uddin, chief prison guard, were suspended on Thursday, jail authorities told The Daily Star.

Earlier on June 26, prison authorities also suspended three other prison guards, Bogura District Jail Superintendent Anwar Hossain said.

The prison authorities also evacuated the "Jaflong cell" and shifted the 10 death-row convicts and 16 other prisoners, including militants, to another building following the jailbreak.

They have been kept under a special arrangement in another cell of the jail, said the jail superintendent.

The investigation committee which was formed after the incident considers the building risky, he added.