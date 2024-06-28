Bogura jailbreak: Deputy jailer, chief prison guard suspended

A deputy jailer and the chief prison guard of Bogura District Jail have been suspended from their posts over negligence in duty following the jailbreak of four death row convicts early Wednesday.

Md Hosenuzzaman, the deputy jailer, and Farid Uddin were suspended on Thursday, according to a notification.

Earlier on June 26, prison authorities suspended three other prison guards.

The prison authorities also evacuated the "Jaflong cell" and shifted the 10 death-row convicts and 16 other prisoners, including militants, to another building following the jailbreak.

They have been kept under a special arrangement in another cell in the jail, said the jail super.