Bogura jailbreak: Deputy district jailer, chief prison guard suspended

A deputy district jailer and the chief prison guard of Bogura District Jail were suspended from their posts yesterday over negligence in duty following the jailbreak of four death row convicts early Wednesday.

The suspended are Md Hosenuzzaman, deputy district jailer, and Farid Uddin, chief prison guard, confirmed the jail authorities to The Daily Star.

Earlier on June 26, prison authorities also suspended three other prison guards, Bogura District Jail Superintendent Anwar Hossain said.

The prison authorities also evacuated the "Jaflong cell" and shifted the 10 death-row convicts and 16 other prisoners, including militants, to another building following the jailbreak.

They have been kept under a special arrangement in another cell of the jail, said the jail super.

The investigation committee which was formed after the incident considers the building risky, he added.