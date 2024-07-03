Bogura jailbreak: 4 death row convicts placed on 2-day remand

A Bogura court today granted a two-day remand for the four death-row inmates who had escaped briefly on June 26.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Momin Hasan of a court in Bogura granted the remand for the four convicts after police sought a 7-day remand, said Inspector Sujon Mia -- who is also the investigation officer of the case -- of Sadar Police outpost under the Bogura Sadar Police Station.

The convicts are Nazrul, 60, of Kurigram, Amir Hamza, 38, of Narsingdi, Md Zakaria, 31, and Farid Sheikh, 28, of Bogura.

On June 26, they escaped by making a hole in the roof of a condemned cell. They were caught after one and a half hours by the police.

Two separate probe bodies are investigating the matter.