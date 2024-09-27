Body of teenage boy recovered in Trishal

Police today recovered the body of a teenage boy from Signboard area of Mymensingh's Trishal upazila.

The deceased, Rabbi Mia, 13, hailed from Sarisha Goilakanda village under Ishwarganj upazila of Mymensingh and worked as a battery-run auto-rickshaw driver.

Quoting locals, Mansur Ahmmad, officer-in-charge of Trishal Police Station, said one Mazharul Islam Antor, 20, of Sarisha Goilakanda hired Rabbi to take him from Ishwarganj to Trishal last night.

When they reached Signboard area on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around 12:30am today, Antor killed Rabbi by hitting on his head with a stone, left the body on the bank of Banar river, and snatched away the auto-rickshaw, the OC said quoting Antor's confessional statement.

On suspicion, local people apprehended Antor from Trishal area early today and handed him over to the police. He later made a confessional statement, based on which police recovered the body from the riverbank around 1:00pm, the OC also said.

The body has been sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for autopsy. No case has been lodged yet, he added.