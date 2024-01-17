Body of suspected Rohingya robber found

The body of a suspected Rohingya robber was recovered from the footsteps of a hill in the deep forest of Teknaf in Cox's Bazar yesterday evening.

Police recovered the body of Mohammad Rafique from South Alikhali hilly area under Hnila union around 5:00pm, confirmed Osman Goni, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station.

He said the deceased was known as "Rafique Dacoit" in the area.

Rafique went missing on Friday and family members claimed that he was abducted by a criminal gang, said the OC.

Rafique, an accused in five cases, had been in hiding, the police official said.

Locals said Rafique used to abduct Rohingyas from the camps in Teknaf and held them captive in the hills and released them after ransom.

They claimed Rafique was killed in a gunfight between two groups of Rohingya robbers.

The body was sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for autopsy and legal procedure is underway, said the OC.