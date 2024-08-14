Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 01:41 AM

Body recovered near the border in Benapole

Victim couldn’t be identified immediately
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) yesterday recovered an unidentified body from the zero line near the Putkhali border area in Benapole.

The body was found lying on the bank of the Ichamati River. On information, BGB members rushed to the spot and recovered the body at noon.

BGB 21 Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col Khurshed Anwar confirmed the matter to this newspaper.

Later, the body was handed over to police, said Suman Bhakta, officer-in-charge (OC) of Benapole Port Police Station.

However, the identity of the victim could not be ascertained immediately, he added.

"Several stab injury marks were found on the body. We suspect that the victim was stabbed to death by miscreants around two days ago. Then the body was dumped on the bank of the river," the police officer added.

The body has been sent to Jashore General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

