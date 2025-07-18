Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Faridpur
Fri Jul 18, 2025 04:04 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 18, 2025 04:20 PM

Body recovered at Faridpur Medical College Hospital's basement cabin

Police recovered a decomposed body from a basement cabin of Faridpur Medical College Hospital this morning.

The body was recovered in the cabin under a lift at the hospital's 10-storey building around 10:30am, said Md Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station.

It was later sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.

The deceased individual is a man, estimated to be aged between 40 and 45. He died at least two days ago, he said.

According to the OC, hospital authorities informed them about the bad smell around 1:30am. Although police visited the scene immediately, they could not locate the source.

The OC further said that a mobile phone was recovered from the deceased. Examination of two SIM cards in the phone revealed that one was registered under the name Raju, son of Shaheed Sheikh from Ramnagar in the district's Boalmari upazila.

Using one of the SIMs, police contacted a man named Jamirul, who said Raju was his uncle and had been missing for the past two days. He also informed police that family members, including him, were on their way to the hospital to identify the body.

Further confirmation of the deceased's identity is expected upon their arrival, the police official added.

