Body of one of two missing cops recovered from the Padma

The body of a police officer, one of two who went missing following a clash with fishermen in Kushtia yesterday, was recovered from the Padma river today.

The deceased is Sadrul Alam, 40, who was an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at Kumarkhali Police Station, reports our Kushtia correspondent quoting police.

"The body was recovered from Padma River at Shilaidah area under Kumarkhali upazila around 3:00pm," said Md Mizanur Rahman, superintendent of police at Kushtia.

Another ASI, Mukul Hossain, of the same police station remained missing till filing the report last evening, the SP added.

He also informed that operations were going on to find Mukul.

Around 3:00am yesterday, police and fishermen, in separate boats, locked in a clash in the Padma river at Beltola area of Kumarkhali upazila.

Police a group of fishermen attacked them when the law enforcers went there on a boat to catch accused criminals.

There were six policemen in the boat. Four of them could manage to swim to shore, while two others went missing, said police.

However, locals and fishermen said police went there to extort fishermen, triggering the clash.