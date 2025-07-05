Body of newborn recovered in Gazipur

Police recovered the body of a newborn wrapped in a plastic bag near an abandoned house in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur yesterday evening.

The body was found beside the Maona-Barmi regional road in Telihati union, confirmed Mohammad Abdul Barik, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sreepur Police Station.

It was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, he added.

Rubel Mia, a local resident, said he noticed the plastic bag near the house while returning home after evening prayers. Suspicious, he called others to inspect the bag. Upon opening it, they found the body of the newborn inside and informed police.

The child is approximately one day old, the OC said, adding that it was not known yet who left the body there.