Body of missing man found in Rangamati 8 days after abduction

Police recovered the body of a man eight days after he was abducted from Sugarmill Adarshagram in Kalampati Union of Rangamati's Kawkhali upazila.

The victim has been identified as Md Mamun, 35, a poultry trader.

The body, wrapped in sackcloth, was recovered this morning from the Majerpara area of the upazila, police said, adding that Mamun was abducted on July 7.

After he went missing, his wife Seema Akter filed a general diary at Kawkhali Police Station the following day.

According to Kaptai Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Jahedul Islam, police arrested one Kamrul Islam, 30, from Bhabaniganj area of Lakshmipur district yesterday night with the help of information technology.

Based on information extracted during preliminary interrogation, police later recovered Mamun's body and arrested Kamrul's wife, Sathi Akhter, the additional superintendent said.

Kawkhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Saiful Islam Sohag said, "It is believed the murder stemmed from a business dispute. The accused Kamrul will be produced before court, and remand will be sought. All individuals involved in this murder will be identified."