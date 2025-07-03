Body of missing auto-rickshaw driver recovered after 3 days in Netrokona

The body of a man, who had been missing for the past three days, was recovered from a sack in the Kanjarkhal area of Jalalpur Haor of Netrokona's Kendua upazila today.

The deceased is Russel Mia, 25, of Argila village in Kulihati Paschim Para of Madan upazila in the district. He was an auto-rickshaw driver, said Officer-in-Charge of Kendua Police Station Mizanur Rahman.

Acting on a tip-off, police recovered the body from a sack weighed down with bricks.

According to locals and Kendua police, residents noticed a suspicious sack floating in the haor (waterbody). When they opened it, they discovered the body and immediately informed police.

Officers suspect that criminals killed Russel and stuffed his body into a plastic sack with bricks before dumping it into the water. After a few days, the bloated body surfaced.

Russel's father, Abul Hossain, said his son had gone missing on the afternoon of June 30, along with his auto-rickshaw.

They had filed a general diary with Madan Police Station regarding his disappearance.

OC Mizanur said, "The victim's clothes and physical features helped family members identify the body."

The body was sent to Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

"It will be handed over to the family following legal procedures," he added.