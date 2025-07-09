Body of UP member found in Ukhiya

Police recovered the body of a union parishad member from Ukhiya's Jaliapalong union in Cox's Bazar last afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Hossain Durjoy, 40, a member of Ward 9 under the Jaliapalong union.

Durjoy was involved in Awami League politics and had previously served as the organizing secretary of Ukhiya upazila unit of Jubo League.

Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Arif Hossain said locals spotted the body in a pond in the Monkhali area around 12 noon and informed his family. Police were alerted and they went to the spot and recovered the body from the waterbody.

Durjoy's younger brother, Shahab Uddin, said Durjoy had visited a local village doctor, Shafi Ullah, around 10:00pm the night before, complaining of chest pain. After receiving treatment, the doctor escorted him part of the way home. He was not seen afterwards.

Shahab added that when the family could not reach Durjoy by phone later that night, they feared he was missing and even posted about it on Facebook. "Since he was involved in Awami League politics, we thought he might have been picked up or arrested," he said.

The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said OC Arif Hossain.