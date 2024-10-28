Body of man killed during protests in Munshiganj on Aug 4 exhumed

The body of a man killed during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Munshiganj was exhumed today, 83 days after burial, for post-mortem examination.

Munshiganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khalilur Rahman confirmed that the body of Sajal Molla, 38, was exhumed from North Islampur Cemetery in Munshiganj town this noon and taken to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue.

Executive Magistrate Masud Parvez of the Munshiganj District Commissioner's Office was present during the exhumation process.

The court-ordered exhumation was scheduled following an October 3 directive from the Munshiganj Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court, with October 28 set as the date.

Sajal Molla, son of Ali Akbar from North Islampur, was employed as a painter. He was killed on August 4 during clashes that erupted while he was supporting the student protests in Munshiganj's supermarket area. He was buried locally that same night.

On September 20, Sajal's brother, Saiful Islam, filed a murder case with Munshiganj Sadar Police Station, accusing 451 individuals in connection with the incident.