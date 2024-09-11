Body of man killed during protests exhumed after 54 days

The body of a fruit vendor who was shot dead in Rangpur city during the anti-discrimination student movement on July 19, was exhumed this morning, 54 days after the burial.

The exhumation was ordered by a court to facilitate a proper investigation into the death of Merajul Islam Meraj, 35.

His body was retrieved from the New Jummapara Graveyard in Rangpur city.

The exhumation was conducted in the presence of Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Mahmudul Islam from the Rangpur District Administration Office, along with the investigating officer in the case filed over the death, and other law enforcement personnel.

Family members of the deceased were also present during the process.

The body was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, Magistrate Mahmudul Islam said.

It was reburied again this afternoon, said police.

Merajul, a resident of the Jummapara area in Rangpur city, was the son of Shamsul Haque and Ambia Begum. He was the second of four siblings, and sold fruit in the City Bazaar area of the city.

He is survived by a three-year-old son, Hanif Hossain, who is still too young to understand that he has lost his father forever, and another son, Mehrab Hossain Nazil, who is a ninth-grade student.

Two murder cases were filed in connection with Merajul's death.

On August 25, Merajul's wife, Nazmim Islam, filed a murder case naming 30 individuals, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.