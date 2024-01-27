Body found stuffed inside suitcase

Police this morning discovered the body of an unidentified person inside a suitcase at the new bus terminal in Faridpur town's Goalchamot area.

The victim is a male presumed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, said police adding that the luggage was found locked and left abandoned near the entrance of the bus terminal, close to the Golden Line Paribahan bus counter.

Witnesses said they saw a woman wearing a burqa get off an autorickshaw in front of the bus terminal with the suitcase early in the morning, reports our Faridpur correspondent.

At that time, three to four others who were on the three-wheeler helped her with her luggage. Later, she left the suitcase abandoned and did not return for hours.

The luggage drew the attention of the people there, and upon failing to locate the owner, they reported it to the police.

Faridpur's Kotwali Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Shamim Hossain said the victim's fingerprints will be used to identify him.

"Primarily, it is suspected that the man was strangled to death as there is a wound around his neck. Apart from this, no injury marks were found on the victim's body."

The body has been sent to the morgue at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

The police are trying to solve the murder mystery, the SI added.