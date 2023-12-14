Body found in MP’s office sewer: CCTV camera found non-operational

Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent, Rajshahi
Thu Dec 14, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 12:37 AM

Crime & Justice

After the decomposed body of an Awami League activist was found in a sewer at the local lawmaker's office premises in Rajshahi on Tuesday, police yesterday attempted to collect evidence from the scene but found the CCTV camera directed to the sewer to be non-operational.

Sumon Sarker, an IT officer at the MP's office, said one of the CCTV cameras has been out of order for over two months.

Jamirul Islam, an additional commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, denied commenting on the issue. He said they are continuing their investigation.

Contacted, MP Omor Faruk Chowdhury said they offered full cooperation to the police for their investigation. "We have provided the police with all necessary footage, but one of the cameras was damaged," he told The Daily Star.

On Tuesday, the decomposed body of Noynal Uddin, 62, was recovered from a sewer on the office premises of the lawmaker. Police recovered the body after a staffer of MP's office reported about it. Later, Noynal's sister filed a murder case.

push notification