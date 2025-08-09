Body found in abandoned travel bag

Police recovered the dismembered body of an unidentified person from an abandoned travel bag in Tongi yesterday morning.

The recovery was made around 10:00am on Tongi Station Road, along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. Inside the travel bag, police found body parts wrapped in polythene.

Tongi East Police Station Officer-in-Charge Faridul Islam confirmed the incident, saying that they believe the victim was killed elsewhere two to three days ago before being dumped at the location.

"After inspecting the scene, the body parts have been sent to the morgue of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital," Faridul said, adding that police were reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved.