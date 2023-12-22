Body of college student found in Ctg

Family blames police for his death

A college student's body was found in his Chattogram home on Wednesday, just hours after he was called to Kotwali Police Station after a GD was filed against him.

Minhazul Islam Rafi, 20, a second-year-student of Islamia Government College in the capital's Sadarghat, was found hanging in his room of his home in Khulshi's Tankir Para area around 11:30pm.

His family accused the police of leading him to die by suicide.

Earlier in the day, Kotwali Police Inspector (Investigation) Arman Hossen summoned Rafi and his guardians to the station to question them about a General Diary (GD) filed against Rafi.

It was filed by the father of a female college student, who accused Rafi of threatening her with the publishing of intimate photographs on social media if she ended their relationship.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Rafi's mother Ranu Begum said, "Police called me on Wednesday afternoon and asked me and my son to go to the police station.

"When we entered the inspector's room, he started checking my son's phone. He did not show us the GD but demanded Tk 2 lakh to resolve the issue. He said that if we don't pay it, my son will be arrested and sent to court.

"I pleaded, saying we were poor. We couldn't pay such an amount. He then demanded Tk 1 lakh."

After being able to pay only Tk 5,000, she said, the inspector took Rafi away to speak to him privately.

"Since then he has looked frustrated and humiliated."

However, Inspector Arman Hossen denied the allegation and claimed he didn't demand or take any money from the family.

Contacted, Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operation) ASM Mahtab Uddin, of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), said, "I have asked the deputy commissioner (South) to investigate and submit a report."