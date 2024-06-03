Body of a child recovered in Tangail

Police recovered the body of a child this noon in Tangail's Bhuanpur upazila.

However, the deceased could not be identified immediately.

The body was found in a mutilated state in a sack at a local paddy field in Chitulia Purbopara village under the upazila's Govindasi union, reports our Tangail correspondent.

According to locals, the deceased could be Nawshin Islam Sharmila, 10, daughter of Sumon Miah and second grader at a local madrasa. The girl went missing on May 26, and a general diary was filed with the local police station after the incident.

Sumon, however, said he had not received any ransom call.

"The body was decomposed. However, the family members have identified her clothes. A DNA test will be conducted to determine the identity," said Md Sharfuddin, additional superintendent of police (crime) in Tangail.