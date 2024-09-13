Body of 65-year-old woman recovered from her home in Khulna

Police found her with her limbs tied and mouth gagged

Police recovered the body of a 65-year-old woman, with her limbs tied and her mouth gagged, from her residence in Rupsha upazila of Khulna this morning.

The deceased was identified as Syeda Gulfar Nahar Setara, of Noihati Godown Mor area of the upazila, reports our Khulna correspondent.

According to police and locals, Setara's only son Raihan Sheikh lives in Dhaka. Her husband Shahidullah Sheikh used to work at the secretariat in Dhaka, and Setara has been living alone since he passed away four months ago.

According to neighbours, she was killed by robbers who broke into the house to loot cash and valuables.

Enamul Haque, officer-in-charge of Rupsha Police Station, said on information police recovered the woman's body with her hands, feet, and mouth tied up.

There were also injury marks on the head, he said. The body has been sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Alamgir Hossain Shrabon, member of Noihati Union Parishad, told The Daily Star that her domestic worker found the front gate of Setara's house closed this morning and kept calling her phone. When she found the back gate open, she informed locals to look into the matter.

"Neighbours found the woman lying on the floor and informed police," he added.