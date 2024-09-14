Bodies On Van: Rab arrests DB inspector Arafat

Rapid Action Battalion members have arrested DB inspector Arafat Hossain over the incident of piling up and torching bodies near Ashulia Police Station during the student movement on August 5.

A team of Rab-3 arrested Arafat, inspector of Dhaka district north Detective Police, from Aftabnagar in Dhaka early yesterday, confirmed an official of Rab's Legal and Media wing.

A video of several partially covered bloodstained bodies on a van with some policemen standing by went viral on social media on August 30, raising questions about the possible disrespectful handling of the bodies of quota movement victims.

Bodies covered with bedsheets with hands stretched out can be seen in the nearly two-minute video.

https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/crime-justice/news/piling-protesters-bodies-van-four-member-probe-body-formed-3691966

Of the policemen standing beside the van, two were wearing police vests and were seen throwing another body onto the piles.

In the video, DB inspector (investigation) Arafat Hossain was seen walking unarmed.

Another video that went viral on social media showed that the bodies on the van were burning while some policemen were standing nearby.