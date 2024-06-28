Bodies of two missing gamblers recovered

The bodies of two gamblers, who dived into a river to escape from a mob of villagers in Gaibandha's Fulchhari, have been recovered.

Police recovered the bodies of Faruq Mia, of Dakshin Udakhali village, and Sona Mia, of Katlamari village of the upazila, this morning.

Khorshed Alam Khushu, a local UP chairman, said gambling was rampant at a number of spots in the char area of Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers in Phulchhari upazila every night.

Although locals knew about the matter, they feared protesting against it.

However, around 10:00pm on Wednesday night, the people of the surrounding villages and many others from the char area got united and chased the gamblers.

Fearing the mob, the suspected gamblers ran for their lives. Some jumped into the river. Many managed to swim across the river, but Faruq Mia and Sona Mia went missing.

Gaibandha Superintendent of Police Md Kamal Hossain said they are investigating the incident.