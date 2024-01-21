Bodies of twins recovered from pond in Moulvibazar

The bodies of four-year-old twin brothers were recovered from a pond in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar this morning.

The deceased were identified as Radian Ahmad and Raihan Ahmad, sons of Dubai expatriate Bachchu Mia And Rima Begum from Uttarbhag village in the upazila.

After their bodies were recovered from the pond in the morning, family members took them to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead, said Ishaq Chowdhury Imran, former chairman of Baramchal Union Parishad,

Mohammad Ali Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Kulaura Police Station, confirmed the deaths of the two children and said the matter was being investigated.