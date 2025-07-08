Bodies of twin infants recovered from pond in Munshiganj

Parents detained

The bodies of five-month-old twin sisters were recovered from a pond adjacent to their house in Srinagar upazila of Munshiganj last night.

The deceased are Lamia and Samiha, daughters of Sohag Sheikh, 28, and Shanta Begum, 24, residents of Bibandi village in Kukutia union.

Meanwhile, police detained the couple over the incident.

An uncle of the deceased found the lifeless bodies of the two infants floating face-down in the water. They were taken to the Srinagar Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Synthia Noor, emergency medical officer at the health complex, confirmed that the babies were brought in dead.

Srinagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Nazmul Huda Khan said both Sohag and Shanta have been taken into custody for questioning.

"Legal procedures are underway," the OC said.