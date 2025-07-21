Bodies of three dead in Gopalganj clash exhumed for autopsy

Bodies of three people who died during a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally in Gopalganj were exhumed today for autopsy as per a court order, said Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mir Mohammad Sajedur Rahman.

The OC told The Daily Star that bodies of Ramzan Kazi and Imon Talukder were exhumed at 12:45pm from the Gatepara municipal graveyard in Gopalganj town.

Later around 3:00pm, Sohel Rana Molla's body was exhumed from his family graveyard in Tungipara.

Then, the bodies were sent to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital for autopsy, the OC confirmed.

The exhumation was carried out under the supervision of Executive Magistrates Russel Munshi and Ronty Poddar at the Gatepara graveyard while Assistant Commissioner (land) of Tungipara, Maruf Dastegir oversaw the exhumation of Sohel Rana's body.

Following the incident on July 19, police filed four murder cases. Then, yesterday, investigation officers submitted petitions before the Gopalganj Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court seeking permission to exhume bodies of the three deceased for forensic examination.

After a hearing, Chief Judicial Magistrate Romana Rozy granted the petition, stating that the exhumation and the subsequent autopsy were necessary for ensuring justice and uncovering the truth behind the killings.

The court ordered that the bodies must be exhumed in the presence of an executive magistrate and autopsied at the Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital by July 25.

It also instructed the Gopalganj district magistrate, superintendent of police, and hospital superintendent to coordinate accordingly.

It further directed that the entire process, including transportation for autopsy and reburial, be carried out under the direct supervision of the investigation officers.

