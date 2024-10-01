Crime & Justice
Bodies of newly married couple recovered in Narayanganj

The bodies of a newly married couple were recovered last night from Narayanganj's Siddhirganj area.

Police recovered the bodies from a field next to a waste dumping zone of Narayanganj City Corporation in the Mizmizi Dakshinpara area around 9:00pm, reports our district correspondent quoting Abdus Salam, sub-inspector of Siddhirganj Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Shafikul Islam, 28, of Mizmizi Dakshinpara area and his wife Rumi, 26.

"On information, police recovered the bodies. Two bodies were lying side by side. A note has been found next to them which indicates they might have died by suicide," said the SI.

Deceased Shafikul was a battery-run auto-rickshaw driver.

The bodies were sent to Narayanganj General Hospital for autopsy, the police official said, adding, "The cause of death will be known after the autopsy report."

A case will be filed in this connection, he added.

