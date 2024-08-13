Bodies of couple found in septic tank

The bodies of an elderly couple were recovered from a septic tank in Nawabganj upazila of Dinajpur today.

The deceased were identified as Sukur Pahan, 70, and his wife Saroti Pahan, residents of Sarkarpara village in Mithapukur upazila, Rangpur.

Police recovered the bodies at Patup Para village in Nawabganj around 12:30pm.

According to Sirajul Islam, in-charge of the Aftabganj police outpost, the couple had gone missing on Monday night while returning home from a wedding party.

Locals noticed the bodies in the open tank and informed the law enforcers.

As no complaints were filed by the family, the police handed over the bodies to the relatives.