Bodi accused of shooting at UZ polls candidate

Abdur Rahman Bodi, former lawmaker of Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhiya-Teknaf), has been accused of shooting at a chairman aspirant in the upcoming Teknaf Upazila Parishad polls.

The incident allegedly took place in Moheshkhali Para area of Whykong union last night.

Nurul Alam, also incumbent chairman of the upazila parishad and president of Teknaf upazila unit Jubo League, filed a written complaint with Teknaf Police Station the same night.

Nurul Alam also held a press conference today.

"Last night (Thursday), I went to meet the leaders and activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League of Whykong union. Suddenly, Bodi arrived in a white car with the sticker of his wife -- current lawmaker of Cox's Bazar-4 Shaheen Akhtar -- and fired two rounds at me. Another chairman candidate, Zafar Alam, was with him at that time," he claimed.

"The bullet did not hit me. I immediately called the emergency service number 999 and informed the matter. I managed to return safely after police arrived at the scene," he added.

However, in the GD, Nurul alleged that Bodi and others launched an attack on him and threatened him with his life, but he did not mention the shooting incident.

Bodi could not be reached over the phone despite repeated attempts.

Contacted, Zafar Alam denied his involvement.

According to local sources, Nurul Alam is known to be Bodi's opponent in the local political scene.

Bodi is rallying in favour of Zafar Alam in the upazila polls.

His name is on the home ministry's list as a sponsor of drug trade, alongside at least 26 members of his family, including his four brothers.