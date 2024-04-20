Boat capsize in the MED: Man sues human traffickers for his son’s death

The father of a Faridpur man, who was killed with seven other Bangladeshis after a boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea on February 15, filed a case against seven named and 10-15 unnamed people on charge of human trafficking and murder of the victims.

Sunil Bairagi, father of Sajal Bairagi, 25, of Madaripur's Rajoir, filed the case with the Airport Police Station in the capital with the help of officials of Trafficking in Person (TIP) cell of Armed Police Battalion.

In the case statement, the complainant said the accused persons lured his son and other victims, promising them a better fortune by taking them to Italy legally.

Yet they illegally trafficked them and sent them to Italy in a boat boarded with excessive passengers, despite knowing their deaths were certain, and consequently caused their deaths, it reads.

Police did not disclose the accused's names for the sake of the investigation.

Sunil, in the case, said one of the accused, who was known to Sajal, took Tk 14 lakh to legally send his son to Italy. The human trafficker, who is from Gopalganj's Muksudpur, promised that his father, who is living in Libya, would arrange Sajal's travel.

The human trafficker took Sajal to Dhaka, from where he flew to Dubai on December 31. Since then, they could not contact Sajal, Sunil said.

He finally came to know from media reports that his son died in the Mediterranean Sea.

Nine people, including the eight victims from Bangladesh, died when the boat carrying 52 migrants from various countries caught fire while en route to Europe from the Libyan coast. The incident occurred as the vessel approached the Tunisian coast. The Tunisian coastguards rescued 43 migrants from the vessel and 26 of them were found to be Bangladeshis.