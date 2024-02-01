BNP's Oct 28 rally: Mirza Abbas shown arrested in 9 cases

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas was shown arrested today in nine cases filed with Paltan and Ramna model police stations over political violence centring the BNP rally in Dhaka on October 28 last year.

Of the cases, five was filed with Paltan Model Police Station while four with Ramna Model Police Station.

Two Dhaka courts passed the order after his lawyer Mohi Uddin Chowdhury submitted nine separate petitions in this regard.

The chief metropolitan magistrate on January 30 set today for hearing on the petitions filed for showing him arrested in those cases and seeking bail petitions.

On January 21, the High Court directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka to accept, hear and dispose the bail petitions of Mirza Abbas in connection with the cases after a writ petition was filed challenging the legality of a magistrate court's refusal to accept the petitions.

The defence lawyer on January 10 filed separate petitions seeking bail for the BNP leader. But the court refused to accept the petitions.

The cases were filed on charges of killing a police constable, gathering on the street illegally, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting policemen and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On October 31 last year, Mirza Abbas was arrested from Shahidbagh in another case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Station over exploding crude bombs, attacking police and snatching firearms from them during the party's grand rally on October 28.