BNP's Dudu, Swapan placed on 2-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed BNP's Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu and its media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan on a two-day remand each in a case filed over snatching a police weapon and vandalising the Muktijuddha Museum of Razarbagh Police Lines during a clash with policemen on October 28.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after Md Abdul Hye, an inspector of Detective Branch of Police and also the case's investigation officer, produced them before it with a five-day remand prayer for each.

In the application, the IO said Dudu and Swapan are FIR-named accused in the case and they were directly involved with the incident. So they should be remanded to find out vital clues about the incident, the IO added.

While the defence submitted a petition, seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand on grounds that their clients were not involved with the incident. They were implicated in the case just to harass them, the lawyer added.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and placed them on remand for quizzing them about the incident.

Earlier on November 6, Dudu was arrested at Dhaka's Cantonment area in connection with another case filed with Ramna Police Station over vandalising the chief justice's residence during BNP-police clash on October 28. He was later sent to jail after completion of his three-day remand in the case.

While Swapan was arrested from Gulshan area on November 3 and later he was placed on a six-day remand in connection with a case filed over the death of a constable in a clash during the party's grand rally on October 28.

According to the case documents, BNP men following direct order and instigation of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas, Dhaka city unit convener Abdus Salam, vandalised police canteen and museum.

They also torched a police post and snatched a pistol and magazine loaded with eight bullets of ASI Ershadul Haque, beating him indiscriminately.

The other accused in the case include BNP leaders Emran Saleh Prince, Mujibur Rahman Sarwar, Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel and Rafiqul Islam Bakul.

In the same case, BNP organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince and its Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal were earlier arrested and they are now in jail.