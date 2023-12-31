BNP's Alal, 7 others get 3 years in jail in arson case

A Dhaka court today sentenced eight people including BNP's Joint Secretary General Moazzem Hossain Alal to three years in prison in a case filed for torching a bus in Dhanmondi during hartal in 2013.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim also fined them Tk 10,000 each. In default, they will have to suffer in prison for months more, said Mosleh Uddin Jashim, a counsel of Alal.

The other convicts are Saiful Islam Nirob, former president of Jubo Dal, Abdul Quader Bhuiya Jewel, former president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), Shafiqul Islam Masud, and secretary of Dhaka south unit Jamaat-e-Islami, Harun-or-Rashid, Obaidul Haque, Shahidul Islam Hira and Ibrahim Hossain.

According to the prosecution, a bus was set on fire on Sat Masjid Road in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area on December 1, 2013.

Abdullah Al Mamun, sub-inspector of Dhanmondi Police Station, filed the case.

On December 15, 2014, police submitted the charge sheet against them.