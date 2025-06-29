BNP men besiege Shah Ali Police Station to stop assault case against party leader

A group of BNP activists gathered at Shah Ali Police Station last night in an attempt to prevent a woman from filing an assault case against a local party leader.

The incident occurred around 10:00pm, shortly after the woman arrived at the station to file a complaint against Jakir Hossain, general secretary of the BNP's Ward No 8 unit under Dhaka North City Corporation.

Jakir had allegedly assaulted her earlier in the day in Shah Ali area.

"As the woman attempted to lodge her complaint, Jakir's supporters arrived at the station and tried to pressure police not to record the case," said Emdad Hossain, assistant commissioner of police for Darussalam Zone.

According to police and witnesses, additional law-enforcing personnel, including army members, were deployed to the scene.

The crowd was dispersed, and the case was eventually registered.

Legal action is being taken against those involved in both the assault and the attempt to obstruct the filing of the case, the police official added.