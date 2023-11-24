BNP man who fled home to avoid arrest found dead

A BNP activist, who fled home to avoid arrest following a recent police case, was found dead in a mustard field in Bogura's Sherpur upazila yesterday.

The deceased, Abdul Matin, 55, was a member of Bishalpur Union BNP under the upazila, said upazila BNP General Secretary Rafiqul Islam.

Matin was among the 64 accused in the case filed by police over a clash between supporters of BNP and Awami League in Sherpur upazila on November 15 amid a countrywide blockade.

Around 19 people, including five police officials, were injured in the clash.

The complainant brought allegations of obstructing government work and injuring policemen during the clash.

Matin's daughter-in-law Shahnaz Khatun said he went into hiding after police filed the case on November 15. On Wednesday, he went to his daughter's house in Sherpur and left shortly after getting some winter clothes.

Around 8:30am yesterday, locals found Matin in a mustard field in Mandail village, lying in a pool of blood.

He was taken to the Sherpur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead, added Shahnaz Khatun.

Contacted, Babu Kumar Saha, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Police Station, said, "We still do not know the details. We are looking into the incident."

The body was handed over to his family after an autopsy, said the OC, adding that legal process in this connection is underway.