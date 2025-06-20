BNP man dies in police custody

Family alleges foul play

A BNP activist has died in police custody in Cumilla's Muradnagar upazila.

The family of the victim, Sheikh Juel, 45, a resident of Bangra village, alleged he was tortured to death by police at Bangrabazar Police Station yesterday.

The law enforcers denied the allegations and said Juel died due to illness.

Juel was among four people arrested with yaba tablets during a raid on a house at Uttar Para around 4:30pm yesterday, according to a statement published by the office of Cumilla superintendent of police today.

They were taken to the police station as a case was filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act, 2018.

Juel felt pain in his chest around 8:00pm while in police custody, the statement said.

It also said police informed Juel's family members about his illness and rushed him to the Muradnagar Upazila Health Complex. On-duty doctors there declared him dead around 8:50pm.

The statement claimed that Juel had been suffering from heart disease for a long time, and he had suffered a stroke in the past.

"His postmortem examination has already been completed. The actual cause of his death will be known upon receiving the postmortem report," it added.

Contacted, Muradnagar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Sirajul Islam Manik said Juel was brought dead to the hospital at around 8:50pm last night.

However, no mark of injury was found on his body, Sirajul said.

Talking to journalists, Juel's wife Shilpi said police found no drug in Juel's possession. She claimed that she met Juel at the police station around 7:30pm and found him well.

"When I met my husband, he asked me to take legal measures for his release. Later, we heard that he died there," said Shilpi.

Juel's son Sheikh Shihab told journalists that his father was involved in internet service providing business.

"My father was in good physical condition when he was detained. He was walking when he was detained. My father died due to police torture," said Shihab.

Meanwhile, around 10:30pm last night, a group of people who are locally known as BNP men brought out a procession in the Bangrabazar area near Muradnagar Upazila Health Complex, protesting the death of Juel.

They claimed that Juel was a BNP activist and was tortured to death by police.

In a video spread on social media, Juel's younger brother Sheikh Shaporan claimed himself to be the organising secretary of BNP's ward No. 6 unit in Bangra. He claimed Juel was a BNP activist as well.

Contacted, Muradnagar Upazila BNP's Convener Mohiuddin Anjan said Juel was a BNP activist.

Cumilla's Superintendent of Police Mohammad Nazer Ahamed Khan could not be contacted over the phone despite repeated attempts.